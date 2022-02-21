TORONTO, Ohio (WTRF)

Toronto Fire Department made a save during the flash flooding Thursday Night.

Fire officials said a woman was driving down the road and before she knew it she was stuck.

She had to climb out on top of her car to wait for help. Official say she was very lucky.

They urge people to Be aware of high waters when it comes to creeks and streams because anything can happen in the blink of an eye.

“Because as little as six inches can make a car loose traction. as little as a foot can float a car. once the cars floating, you’re at the mercy of the water” Chief Bill Scheel – Toronto Fire Department

There is rain in the forecast for tomorrow.

Chief Scheel said they are preparing for any issues that could happen.

He said the most important thing you can do is turn around find higher ground.