Turn the porch lights on tonight for Frontline Worker Appreciation Day!

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Frontline workers are essential, there’s no doubt about that, and now today they are being honored in Wheeling. Mayor Glenn Elliott made today, August 3rd, Frontline Worker Appreciation Day and the whole community stepped up to appreciate the everyday heroes for never stopping during this pandemic.

Solid Waste Supervisor of the Wheeling Sanitation Division, Chris Helminski, told 7News “we had the Woodsdale floods back in March and then COVID kind of came around obviously more people were home from work and more people were home from school so they’re doing a lot more cleaning out so we’ve seen a lot more garbage and then it got hot with the summer it’s been a pretty crazy year it takes a lot of behind the scenes work to get the city going and keep it sustained I think the little things go a long way I think it’s good to be thought of and appreciated in one form or fashion and of course food always works real well too so it was nice.”

Wheeling churches tolled their bells and all of the delicious Ohio Valley staples, from Kirke’s to Ziegenfelder’s- the list goes on, dished out their specialties to everyone on the frontline…letting them know they matter.

Part-organizer of Home of the Brave, Chris Freeman, said “we had all these heroes that went to work everyday and not just at the hospital certainly but funeral homes and drug stores, etc… I think it’s important for them to know we care about them as a community they’re important to us and we just want to say thanks.”

Tonight, several buildings downtown will be lit up for the appreciation day and you too are welcome to turn those porch lights on from 9PM-10PM tonight!