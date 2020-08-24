Twelve dogs seized from overwhelmed Belmont County woman

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — The Belmont County Animal Rescue League did a seizure of twelve dogs from a woman whom BCARL public information officer Nathan Daniel Blake said was “totally overwhelmed.”

Blake said the woman, whom he did not identify, was not an abuser or puppy mill operator but an animal lover who never spayed or neutered her pets and became overwhelmed.

Blake said BCARL tried to assist her but she refused to deal with them, so they had to seize the dogs.

The dogs range from large, a St. Bernard, to small dogs.

Howard Goldman, BCARL’s new humane agent, is settling all the dogs into the agency shelter, which is a former motel, tonight.