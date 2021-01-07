Twitter locks President Trump’s account, deletes tweets about Capitol rioters

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally for Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue, at Dalton Regional Airport, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Dalton, Ga. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(KVEO) — Twitter announced it has locked President Donald Trump’s Twitter account following a series of Tweets made by the president regarding the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

According to the Twitter Safety account, the social media outlet fount that Trump’s Tweets violated the website’s civic integrity policy.

Two of Trump’s tweets were deleted on Wednesday as the president addressed his supporters that stormed the U.S. Capitol throughout the day as legislatures met to confirm the Electoral College’s votes for the 2020 Presidential Election.

The first tweet was a one-minute video put out by Trump in which he made claims of a “landslide election” for himself. He noted that his supporters were special people and that he loved them. Trump told his supporters to remain peaceful at the Capitol.

Trump’s second tweet described the rioters as “great patriots” who had been “badly and unfairly treated for so long.”

Twitter initially blocked interaction with the posts but later took them down entirely.

After blocking the tweets and Trump’s account, Twitter announced that they will take further action on his account if necessary.