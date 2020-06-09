Two arrested on drug charges in Steubenville

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

Two people were arrested Monday night in Steubenville after a search warrant was issued for an apartment on Lincoln Avenue.

Shawn Henderson, 52, and Patricia Robinson, 39, are facing multiple drug charges.

Henderson is charged with trafficking and possession, and Robinson is charged with possession.

They are being housed at the Jefferson County Justice Center pending arraignment.

The Jefferson County Drug Task Force and the Hancock Brooke Weirton Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force worked together on this investigation and seized 45 grams of suspected cocaine, 62 hydrocodone pills, marijuana, and cash.

Assisting on the search was the Jefferson County Special Response Team and the Steubenville Police Department.