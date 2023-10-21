JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A pair of local students hosted a festive event today, October 21, to give back to some local animal shelters and their community.

Two seniors who were accepted into the National Honors Society at Buckeye Local High School last year hosted their Howl-oween event today.

One of the requirements of being a senior in the National Honors Society is planning community service events to give back to the community.

The event featured several games for dogs to participate in, kid’s activities, a costume contest, and a silent auction. The students also partnered with both Belmont County and Jefferson County animal shelters, which had adoptable dogs available at the event.

Both students shared what it means to have the support of the community and be able to give back.

<”It’s very nice to see everyone come out and support our local animal shelters and our local school chapters and seeing just the whole community come together and see all their little furry friends come with them.”> Kaitlynn Merkel | Organizer, Howl-oween

”We also know that the animal shelters are really overcrowding right now, so this is our way to give back to them.” Megan Burrier | Organizer, Howl-oween

The cost to get in was one donated item to the animal shelters that was split evenly between the two shelters, and the event ran from 1-4 p.m.