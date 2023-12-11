STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – A process undertaken a year ago by two Ohio Catholic Dioceses that came to a pause is now back in preliminary discussions – merging the Diocese of Steubenville and the Diocese of Columbus.

A joint statement released by Bishop Paul J. Bradley, Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Steubenville, and Bishop Earl K. Fernandes, Bishop of the Diocese of Columbus, says “The Apostolic Nunciature has asked the dioceses to work together [with their staffs] to consider how different dimensions of the dioceses, including temporal aspects of life, might be affected by such a proposal.”

7News spoke with Bishop Bradley Monday afternoon who says he and Bishop Fernades have been instructed to conduct in-depth studies of their dioceses.

“It’s important to not to not get too far down the road and to draw conclusions. We’ve been assured (when I say we, I mean, Bishop Fernandes and I both have been assured) that there are no predetermined outcomes here. So really, this is for the purpose of gathering information so that a good decision can be.” Bishop Paul J. Bradley | Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Steubenville

The ultimate decision will be up to Pope Francis.

Bishop Bradley says he doesn’t expect there to be a final answer until next summer at the least, but whatever decision is made will be in the best interest of both dioceses.

However, Bishop Bradley expects his and Bishop Fernandes’ research to be completed within the near future.