WHEELING, W.Va. – The inaugural “Nail City Chefs” fundraiser for Wheeling Health Right and the Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling appealed to the palettes of members of the Ohio Valley community for a good cause.

The Nail City Chefs fundraiser for Wheeling Health Right and the Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling has been a total success!🍽 The entire community came together for a good meal from two well-known chefs for a good cause.



More tonight on @WTRF7News ❗️ pic.twitter.com/1EKzWcBj68 — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) November 20, 2022

Tickets were $100 per person to enjoy meals prepared right in front of their eyes by both Chef Adam of Chef and Company and Chef Rocco of the Diocese of Wheeling Charleston, participate in a silent auction, all while giving back to the community.

Event coordinator Susan Hagan says that the idea of seeing two of her favorite local chefs face off for the good of the Ohio Valley made all the work worth it.

”I sit the board for the health right, I’ve done a lot of work with the soup kitchen, and the two of them work together on some other stuff, and so we decided to pair two nonprofits together and two chefs. We got a bunch of local businesses to help to come with us we’ve got Kirke’s making the ice cream Abbey’s and Elle & Jack’s making the cocktails Brew Keepers making the signature beer so it’s a really cool way – this was a whole community event.” Susan Hagan – Event Coordinator

WTRF is a proud sponsor of this event where all proceeds are going directly back into the hands in the community that needs it most.