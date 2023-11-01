Jefferson County, OHIO (WTRF) – Two men have been charged in connection to drug arrests back in August.

20 year old Cinquan J. Dunn of Chicago, IL has been charged with 10 counts, including multiple felonies, for Trafficking in Cocaine, Trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, as well as possession of cocaine, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Also charged was 26 year old Thomas Cunningham of Chicago, IL. He’s been charged with 6 counts, including multiple charges for trafficking in cocaine, trafficking a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine.

