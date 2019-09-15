Two injured in one-vehicle crash on Route 7

MINGO JUNCTION, Ohio (WTRF) — Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating an one-vehicle crash involving two people.

Authorities say a pickup truck entering State Route 7 from Commercial Street, veered off the on-ramp into the Southbound lanes before striking a barrier wall.

Photo: 7News Reporter Taylor Long

Both people involved in the accident were hospitalized with injuries. Names have not been released at this time.

Mingo Junction and Brilliant first responders assisted OSHP during the call.

Stay with 7News for updates.