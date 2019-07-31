Two local organizations team up for special event

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Special Wish Foundation and the Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling are teaming up for the first time to hold the 6th annual ‘Dishes & Special Wishes’ breakfast fundraiser.

According to organizers, it will be a great way to network and learn about two great local organizations and grant a special wish!

“Everyone can come and enjoy a delicious breakfast and an eventful morning and be back to work in time to start your day,” said Becky Rodocker of the Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling.

“The soup kitchen reached out to us,” said Alica Freeman of A Special Wish Foundation. “It was a no brainer to say yes. We’re very, very excited to be apart of this event.”

The event takes place September 5 at 7:30 a.m.

Please contact Alica Freeman from A Special Wish Foundation at 740-827-7431 or Becky Rodocker from the Soup Kitchen at 304-233-2992 with any questions.