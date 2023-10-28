WHEELING, W.Va. — Wheeling Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in downtown Friday night.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Market Street around 11:10 p.m. for a report of shots fired and an injured female on the sidewalk.

Officials say the victim was taken to Wheeling Hospital for medical treatment and is expected to recover.

Detectives have identified two people involved in the shooting and have obtained arrest warrants.

Raheem Louis Maxwell, 33, of Wheeling, is wanted for malicious assault, wanton endangerment with a firearm, and being a prohibited person from possessing a firearm.

Sheena Anna-Marie Ware, 21, of Wheeling, is wanted for malicious assault.

The suspects were last seen leaving the area in a small blue SUV. The make and model of the vehicle is unknown.

Should the public have any information on the suspects’ whereabouts, they are strongly urged to call police at 304-234-3664, submit a crime tip at wheelingwv.gov/crimetip, or call the Crime Stoppers Upper Ohio Valley tip line at 877-TIPS4US.