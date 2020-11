COVID-19 deaths are approaching 2,000 in Hidalgo County in South Texas.

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Local health officials have confirmed two more coronavirus deaths.

They say both individuals were residents of a long term care center and hospitalized at their time of passing.

That’s now 18 total covid-related deaths as Ohio County quickly approaches 1,400 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic.