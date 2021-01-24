Two Ohio men, including one from Columbus, charged in Capitol riots, one accused of stealing coat rack

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Two Ohio men have been charged in connection with the insurrection at the Capitol Building in Washington D.C. earlier this month.

According to court documents filed Friday, Robert Lyon and Dustin Thompson were waiting for an Uber near the Capitol Building shortly after the riots.

The two men were spotted by police, who informed them they had to leave because they were in a restricted area.

Court documents state that when Thompson started to leave, he grabbed a coat rack, which was later found to have been stolen from the Capitol Building.

Police then ordered Thompson to stop, but he ignored their commands and fled on foot.

Lyon, a Columbus resident, remained with police and according to court documents, let the officers search him for additional stolen property. Police allegedly found marijuana, two pipes, and an open bottle of bourbon.

Five days later, FBI agents interviewed Lyon again at his home.

Lyon told investigators he met Thompson at an Ohio college years ago and that it was Thompson’s idea to go to Washington D.C. for the Donald Trump rally that preceded the Capitol invasion, according to court documents.

Lyon initially told investigators he was not inside the Capitol Building, but pictures confiscated from Lyon’s phone allegedly show the men posing with the coat rack and also inside the building as the riots took place.

According to court documents, at one point, Lyon texted Thompson, saying, “We need to get out with this trophy.”

In another video confiscated by the FBI, Thompson can allegedly be seen at one point inside a ransacked office yelling, “Woooooo! ‘Merica! Hey! This is our house!”

Using surveillance footage, the FBI was able to identify both men by their clothing, spotting them entering the office and walking out with the coat rack, according to court documents.

Using a bar code on the coat rack, investigators were able to trace it to the office of the secretary of the Senate, court documents state.

Both men have been charged with knowingly entering a restricted federal building without lawful authority, violent entry, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Thompson is also facing a theft charge related to the coat rack.