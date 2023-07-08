HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — An investigation is underway after a crash leaves one person dead on July 7, just before midnight.

In a press release, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that 34-year-old, Justin Glasgow of St. Clairsville, has died as a result of a crash that occurred on U.S. 22 in the Township of Green, Harrison County.

Glasgow was driving his 2021 Subaru Crosstrek when he attempted to pass a line of three eastbound commercial vehicles and struck a westbound 2012 Buick Verano head-on, driven by Skyla Evans, 20 years old, of Tuscarawas, Ohio.

Evans and her passenger, 20-year-old Kaitlyn Kleiner, of Weirton, West Virginia, were life-flighted by Stat Medvac, to a UPMC Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Officials confirm that seatbelts were worn by all occupants of both vehicles, but Glasgow was pronounced dead on the scene.

Alcohol and drugs are suspected to be a factor in the crash, according to officials.

Hopedale Fire and EMS, Cadiz Fire and Rescue, Unionport EMS, and ODOT all assisted on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation at this time. Stick with 7News for further updates.