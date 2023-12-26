BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Franklin and Wellsburg Community Volunteer Fire Departments were dispatched to a house fire in Brooke County just off Washington Pike near Shangri-La Road on Tuesday morning.

According to Franklin Community VFD officials, the fire’s remote location and the lack of hydrants caused the Brooke Co. Tanker Task Force to be immediately activated with mutual aid from Bethany, Avella, and Hooverson Heights.

When Engine 7 arrived on the scene, they found a two-story home ablaze with fire showing from the street side and immediately began trying to put the fire out.

Officials say during the initial primary search, two pets were able to be located and rescued from the home.

Crews worked for approximately two hours to put the fire out.

