Two separate cases of aggravated vehicular homicide lead to arraignments in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – There were two separate cases of aggravated vehicular homicide that came through the Belmont County Common Pleas Court today.



The first case involves Donald Shriver of Beallsville, who is accused of killing two passengers in his car after leaving a bar back in January.



The other case involves Danny Dayton of Powhatan. According to court documents he was driving southbound on Route 7 through Shadyside when he lost control of his vehicle, and his passenger was ejected, before another vehicle struck Dayton’s vehicle.

The incidents are unrelated. Both individuals were released today on their own recognizance, and their trial dates are set for January of 2022.



Stay with 7NEWS for updates.