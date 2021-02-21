Donate To Hometown Healthcare Heroes

Two people taken to hospital after accident on National Rd

Top Stories

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says troopers are still on scene

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 7NEWS troopers are still on scene after a truck and car got into an accident on National Rd. 

Around 3:17 Sunday afternoon, patrol responded to a crash a quarter mile east of Airport Rd (three miles west of St. Clairsville). 

Two people were taken to Wheeling Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Cumberland Trail Fire District and Ohio Highway Patrol are on the scene.

How the accident happened is still under investigation and it is still being cleaned up as of 4:30 PM.

Stay with 7NEWS for updates. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter