Two people taken to hospital after accident on National Rd

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 7NEWS troopers are still on scene after a truck and car got into an accident on National Rd.

Around 3:17 Sunday afternoon, patrol responded to a crash a quarter mile east of Airport Rd (three miles west of St. Clairsville).

Two people were taken to Wheeling Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Cumberland Trail Fire District and Ohio Highway Patrol are on the scene.

How the accident happened is still under investigation and it is still being cleaned up as of 4:30 PM.

