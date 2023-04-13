A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

ELKINS, W.Va. — Two Petersburg, West Virginia residents have been sentenced for creating and distributing sexual images of a minor under the age of 12.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Christine Shook, 34, was sentenced today to 240 months in prison. Jasper E. Shook, 35, was sentenced to 365 months. Both Defendants plead guilty in 2022 to child pornography charges.

Jasper Shook messaged an undercover FBI agent using the KIK app, bragging about sexual contact with a minor and sending sexually explicit images of the child. A search warrant was later executed at the Shook home, where officers seized electronic devices that contained child pornography, with some of the images also identifying Jasper Shook and Christine Shook.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the West Virginia State Police investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly D. Crockett prosecuted the case on behalf of the government, and Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh presided.

The case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to

protect children from online exploitation and abuse. For more information about Project Safe

Childhood, please visit http://www.justice.gov/psc/.