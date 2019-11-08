Tyler County man now faces felony charges following alleged video attack

TYLER COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A Tyler County man has once again been arrested and now faces felony charges.

Troy S. Morgan, 28, of Paden City is now being charged with malicious assault.

Morgan was arraigned Friday in the Tyler County Magistrate Court with a bond set at $10,000.

Authorities arrested and charged Morgan with a misdemeanor offense of battery on November 1.

However, Morgan was released on bail shortly afterward.

This all stems from a video that alleging shows Morgan beating another man.

The incident remains under investigation by the Tyler County Sheriff’s Department.

