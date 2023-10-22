Tyson Bagent, a West Virginia native, won his first game as a quarterback in the NFL.

Bagent, who got the start at quarterback for an injured Justin Fields, helped the Chicago Bears defeat the Las Vegas Raiders 30-12

Bagent finished the game 21/29 for 162 yards and 1 touchdown pass. He also had 3 rushes for 24 yards.

Bagent from Martinsburg West Virginia played at Martinsburg High School and also attended and played at Shepherd University from 2018-2022.

In college, Bagent broke the record for touchdown passes across all NCAA divisions with 159.

Bagent finished his high school career with 7,800 passing yards and 112 touchdown passes and was named the West Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year.

The Bears came into Sunday’s game losing 10 straight home games, the longest losing streak at home in their team history. The Bears are now 2-5 on the season.