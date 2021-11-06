U.S. appeals court puts temporary stop to Biden vaccine mandate

President Joe Biden jokes about which reporter to call on for a question as he speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Cites "grave statutory and constitutional" issues with the mandate.

WASHINGTON (WTRF) — According reports, President Biden’s vaccine mandate for companies has been temporarily halted by a U.S. federal appeals court today.

The mandate would have required companies with 100 employees or more to demand that workers take a COVID-19 vaccine or be tested weekly. Reports say the mandate was to begin Jan. 4. Biden announced the mandate Thursday.

The mandate was controversial and led to lawsuits from many states with Republican leadership, reports say.

The United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit issued the stay, citing “grave statutory and constitutional” issues with the mandate, reports say.

The Biden administration has until 5 p.m. Monday to respond to the request for a permanent injunction according to reports.