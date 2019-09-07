U.S. Attorney addresses sex assault claim involving Beckley VA hospital

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A release from U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia, Mike Stuart, discussed claims of sexual assault at the Beckley Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC).

“My office has been made aware of the sexual assault allegation at the Beckley VAMC,” said Stuart. “My office takes these allegations very seriously and is working closely with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to ensure this matter is investigated thoroughly and quickly.”

59News reached out to the Beckley VAMC for a statement. Details were not released on the identity of the suspect, but they did say the individual in question is no longer employed by the VA.

“The VA condemns such behavior in the strongest possible terms and will not tolerate it.” Beckley VAMC Statement

According to the VAMC, the matter was referred to the Office of the Inspector General for review. 59News has reached out to the OIG, but has not yet received a response.