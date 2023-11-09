WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A part of the Mountain State is on its way to the nation’s Capitol, but not before a stop in the Friendly City.

The 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree comes from the Monongahela National Forest.

It’s a 63-foot 8,000-pound Norway Spruce.

Before being set up on the lawn of the Capitol, it’s making several stops throughout the state.

The tree pulled into the White Palace earlier today and was greeted by dozens of well-wishers, including the Triadelphia Middle School Choir.

Those on hand were able to take photos and sign the banners attached to the side.

“We are getting the best reception at all of the our different stops. Just wonderful communities throughout West Virginia. Folks are coming out to support us and to see the tree.” Tina White | PIO Monongahela National Forest

The tree has been decorated with nearly four thousand ornaments made by children from various organizations throughout the state.

It is now on the way to its next stop in Morgantown.