(WTRF) – The American Red Cross is sounding the alarm and urging the public to donate blood.

In a recent update, the Red Cross reported blood donations have dropped 25% since August, threatening the lives of those who depend on life saving blood transfusions.

There is no substitute for human blood, and while 40% of the population is available to donate, only 3% do.

One small act of kindness by donating blood could save countless lives.

“We have not had to make an emergency appeal for over a year. But we’re back at it now. We have an emergency appeal for O-positive and O-negative blood but need to see people of any type to come in right now to make sure that we’re rebuilding the supply and getting it back up to a more stable level.” Sharon Kesselring | Executive Director, American Red Cross (Ohio River Valley)

Interested in donating blood? There are three simple ways to look for a blood drive near you.

You can call (800) 733-2767, go to redcrossblood.org or download the Blood Donor App.