U.S. House Reps suing Pelosi over mask fine

Three Republican Representatives said during a press conference that they are suing House speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene Ralph Norman, and Thomas Massie said on Tuesday that they are suing Pelosi after they were fined for refusing to wear masks on the floor of the House of Representatives.

The fine was $500 each.

“Nancy Pelosi did this by edict. There’s no law. She changed this rule on her own. She did it unconstitutionally,” Massie, R-Ky., said at a Washington, D.C., press conference announcing their lawsuit.

Pelosi made a mask rule during the height of the pandemic and those who did not wear a mask would be fined $500 and a second offense would be $2,500.

“In this case, Nancy Pelosi’s fine against us for not wearing a mask violates the 27th Amendment,” Massie claimed Tuesday.

The 27th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution says laws changing the compensation of members of Congress can’t take effect in the middle of a two-year congressional session

Masks are currently only required for those who have not been fully vaccinated.