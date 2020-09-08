U.S. Marshals seek fugitive in Ohio Valley area

U.S. Marshals Fugitive State Task Force is seeking assistance in locating Garratt Sweat, White, Male, 6’1”, 190lbs,  Bald, Blue, 27 years old. 

Subject is wanted on Violation of his Parole from Utah.  His original charges stem from a Robbery and Kidnapping.  Sweat fled Utah and was last seen in Friendly, Tyler County, WV.  Sweat is a known Gang Member of the “SAW GANG” Silent Aryan Warriors. 

Please advise that if anyone provides assistance or allows Sweat to stay at their residence that they could also face charges.

Please forward any information to the U.S. Marshals Service in Wheeling, W.Va. at

304-232-2980 anytime day or night.

