U.S. Senators from Ohio, West Virginia co-sponsor bill aimed at helping coal miners

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTRF) – All four of our local U.S. Senators are co-sponsoring a bill aimed at helping retired coal miners.

The Bipartisan American Miners Act of 2019 would save the pensions of about 92-thousand retired miners and health care benefits of another 15-thousand current miners. It was all announced on Wednesday. The bill would transfer money from the Abandoned Mine Land fund to prevent the collapse of a 1974 miners’ pension plan.

Congressman David McKinley (R-WV) is glad to see bipartisanship on this issue in both chambers of Congress.

“This is the best I have felt in nine years of getting something accomplished with this,” said Rep. McKinley. “Those 120,000 coal miner families are just from West Virginia, they’re from Ohio, Utah, Wyoming, Illinois, all over, Indiana…They deserve peace of mind and that’s the intent of our bill, to take care of them.”

The House’s Miners Protection Act has passed committee and is ready for a vote.

