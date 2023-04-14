GWINNETT COUNTY, Georgia — Seth Weathers AKA “Conservative Dad” is at it again, this time he’s promoting his new “woke free beer”, Ultra Right.

“Conservative Dad” is the CEO of the “uncensorable” conservative lifestyle brand called Freedom Speaks Up, and former political consultant for Donald Trump’s 2016 Georgia campaign. He’s now a social media influencer, promoting his new Ultra Right beer.

He recently launched a new commercial promoting the brew. In the commercial, which can be found at newsweek.com, Weathers speaks to conservatives to give them another alternative to buy, rather than from a company that opposes everything conservatives stand for.

Right wing conservatives recently went wild with the launch of Bud Light’s partnership with trans activist Dylan Mulvaney, boycotting the brand in mass demonstrations destroying cases of the alcoholic beverage.

The new Ultra Right commercial shows ‘Conservative Dad’ walking out of a restroom stating “America’s been buying beer from a company that doesn’t even know which restroom to use” and to “stop giving your money to woke corporations that hate our values”.

He then walks up to a Bud Light can sitting atop a baseball T and smashes the can stating “If you know which bathroom to use, you know what beer you should be drinking.”

He ends the commercial by pointing the bat at the cameras and says “and to the rest of you woke corporations stay the f—k away from our kids”.

The ad went viral with conservatives flocking to the Ultra Right website to pre-order, Weathers tells Newsweek that they have received thousands of orders. The ad also sparked controversy across Twitter, some commenting on the high price, others praising the ad for “genius marketing and timing.”

The price for a 6-pack is a little steep at $20 for a six pack, but Weathers assures consumers that once they get enough order they will be able to produce in a mass quantity, dropping the price.