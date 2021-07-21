Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival gets started with kickoff dinner

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The long-awaited return of the Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival is just a few days away, with opening ceremonies kicking off on Friday. But tonight was the official kick off dinner.

***Sons of Italy are busy making their famous sausage***

After a year off due to the pandemic, the festival board has been hard at work planning all the great food and entertainment that have become a summer staple in the Ohio Valley to celebrate Italian heritage. Tonight’s dinner honored Italian American of the Year Dewey Guida.

Though the festival board is a bit nervous for the fun to begin, they tell us they cannot wait to see people come out and enjoy all the great food and fun.

“I think we just can’t wait to see the crowd down there. It’s so cool when you stand at the end of the walkway there and you look down and just see a sea of people and that’s what we’re hoping for for this festival.” Michele Fabbro, President, Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival

The Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival official kicks off on Friday at noon with a ribbon cutting, which you can see live here on 7News. Festivities continue each day at Heritage Port in Wheeling from 11 a.m. to midnight on Saturday and 11-6 on Sunday.