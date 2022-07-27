ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival is making a big return this weekend, and one of the very first events just kicked things off.

Whether you’re into some authentic Italian, fun festivities, or upbeat entertainment, it’s a time many Italian lovers wait for… Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival.

One of the very first events kicking things off was a dinner.

“This is when we know it’s real.” Michele Fabbro, President of the festival

“This kick off dinner is always exciting because it’s the start of a wonderful weekend.” tony filberto, festival coordinator

This annual dinner, full of Italians and people who just love good food, means the festival is a couple short days away.

There’s a lot to do this time around. ‘Little Italy’ is finally back, plus some new things in the mix. That includes new interactive activities for kids and adults, as well as an Italian market.

“In the market, we wanted to feature things that are authentically Italian.” Michele Fabbro, President of the festival

And if you love authetic food, that’s music to your ears.

You’ll have several homemade pastas, wonderful Italian coffee, and a bakery fresh with homemade goods all to try.

And if that’s not tempting enough, your all-time favorities are coming back.

“We want everybody there.” tony filberto, festival coordinator

“There’s something for everyone at the festival. The entertainment is top notch. The food is good. The vendors are wonderful and respectful. We hope everyone will make at least one little stop at the festival one day.” Michele Fabbro, President of the festival

The festival runs Friday through Sunday, and it’s all free.