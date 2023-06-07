WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With wildfires ongoing across Quebec, smoke and haze have been and will continue to be in the low levels of the atmosphere here in the valley through the rest of the week.

Thicker layers of smoke have covered the sky line across the valley the past few days but continue to push further south across the US and into the lower levels of the atmosphere near the surface. Near surface smoke will hang around likely bumping us from a code yellow Wednesday morning to Code Orange and even possibly Code Red for air quality to end the week.

Code orange for the Ohio Valley Wednesday afternoon

The darker the color of the squares on the map above the more unhealthy air quality is. Green represents good healthy air quality, while purple is hazardous.

Low Air Quality can cause headaches, irritated eyes or sinuses, coughing, fatigue, difficulty breathing, chest pains and asthma attacks, or irritated throat.

WHO IS AT RISK:

Older Adults

Young Children

If Pregnant

Have heart and or lung issues

Those with asthma

So if you fall into any of these categories it is recommended to limit outdoor activities.

Keeping your windows closed throughout the day is a good idea as well. Air quality will likely continue to drop throughout the day today and through the rest of the week until relief arrives for the week.