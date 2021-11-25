Union Local and St. Clairsville send band members to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade

(WTRF) – Two members from each the Union Local High School Band and the St. Clairsville High School Band spent their morning representing the Ohio Valley in New York City.

These students were handpicked to march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The Macy’s organization lets high school students nationwide audition every year. Dozens are then chosen to be part of the Macy’s Great American Marching Band.



Union Local has had students in the parade for several years. This year, one clarinet player, who is also the band’s field commander, and one tenor sax player represented their school.



We spoke with the band members prior to their trip about their accomplishment.

“The more I look at it, the more amazing it is considering all the different kids that get to go throughout the United States and how many people there are ’cause we have a small band, and it’s way larger than ours.” Jessica McCormick, ULHS Junior

“After a year and a half of letdowns with COVID, I felt I really wanted to have a good opportunity to be happy about something, so I tried out and I also wanted to further my musicianship skills and get this opportunity. I mean who doesn’t want to go to New York?” Carson Phillips, ULHS Sophomore

The students selected from St. Clairsville High School Band say that they are honored and that they hope this opportunity opens many more doors for members at their school.

“I was really excited when I got the acceptance email had worked really hard on the audition, and it took me a long time. I actually prepared the audition on the wrong instrument. So, I had to redo it and I didn’t have much time to prepare it, but I was really excited when I got in.” Caleb McKeegan, St. Clairsville High School Band

“St Clairsville, as far as music is concerned, we are really putting ourselves on the map now both with instrumental and with choral music. So, to represent this great school and this great band on a national stage and a great one like the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is going to be a fantastic honor.” Bayden Woodford, St. Clairsville High School Band

After watching the parade, we think I we speak for everyone when we say, they truly put on a showstopping performance.