Lore City, OH. (WTRF) – The game took place at Buckeye Trail High School. Reagan Vinskovich was a strong presence in the post for the Jets. She scored from close range to put her team up 6 early.

The Trojans clung to life in the second quarter coming back to tie the game at 28. However, it would be too much Union Local. Head Coach Scooter Tolzda and his team clinched its first district championship in program history. Next up is is a regional semifinal match-up Wednesday against Wheelersburg.