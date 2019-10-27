United Airlines making ‘Star Wars’ themed plane

(CNN) – United Airlines is showing off the force with its “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” collaboration.

Their Boeing 737 is all decked out. The new design is part of a joint effort the airline announced Friday to promote the upcoming Star Wars film.

On the plane, you can notice the imagery of famous Star Wars spacecraft, including the X-wing and tie fighter starships and a large lightsaber on the plane’s tail.

United said customers will be able to fly in the custom plane next month.

The airline said it will also offer Star Wars-themed amenity kits and characters of the film will help in its in-flight safety demonstration video.

