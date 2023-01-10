WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley is welcoming a new executive director who brings 17 years of nonprofit experience in the Ohio Valley to this position.

Staci Stephen is stepping in as United Way executive director after being the director of development at both the Augusta Levy Center and Youth Service Systems.

Staci fronted events such as Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars and the Color Me AU-Some 5k to show for her 16 years giving back to the Ohio Valley.

She says that her whole life has been dedicated to service and continuing this mission through the values of the United Way is an opportunity she is more than ready for.

”Well, it’s just all about the community. I mean, that’s where we come from. You know, a couple years ago when I worked for Augusta Levy we had a fire, and we would have never rebounded if it would not have been for the Ohio Valley community and that’s what the united Way does. They are out there helping those in the community, you know, we have so many different organizations that they help and it’s just a great cause and I’m really excited to be here.” Staci Stephen – Executive Director, United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley

Previous executive director, Jessica Rine completed her time at the United Way in December after holding the position for 6 years.

Staci says that she has really big shoes to fill, but her main goal is to help those in need and to really make a difference in the community we live in.