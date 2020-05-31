Unlawful assembly and curfew declared in Pittsburgh after protests

PITTSBURGH, P.A. (KDKA, WTRF) — A curfew has also been set in Pittsburgh, where at least one thousand people showed up for protests today.

At least two police cruisers were set on fire while projectiles were thrown at officers. An unlawful assembly has been declared downtown by Pittsburgh Public Safety, who are urging residents to stay home and businesses to close.

The area around P-P-G Paints Arena was also vandalized.

Police Chief Scott Schubert says white males dressed in anarchist clothing hijacked the protest and turned it violent.

