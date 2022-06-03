UPDATE (June 2, 2022, at 10:55 p.m.): Chief Rinehart with the South Charleston Police Department says one Nicholas County deputy is dead and one suspect is dead after a shootout in Birch River.

The other officer and suspect involved are at WVU Summersville Hospital. No one will be transported to CAMC General Hospital in Charleston.

State Senator Stephen Baldwin (D-Greenbrier) and former State Senator Greg Boso both posted on Facebook about the shooting.

“Please keep Nicholas County in your prayers tonight as a deadly active shooter incident unfolded. Details will be made available soon by local authorities. I’ve been in touch with local officials to pledge support. For now, the scene is secure, surrounding counties and the state are sending all requested resources/assistance, and several law enforcement families need our support right now. Let’s surround them in love. Many thanks to all the local, regional, & state authorities for responding so quickly to assist in time of need.” Senator Stephen Baldwin (D-Greenbrier)

“Tonight we mourn for a fallen law enforcement officer lost in the line of duty, a good friend. Please join me as we pray, too, for another wounded #LEO. Please pray for their families, immediate and extended. These men and women who enforce the law are too often taken for granted but serve to afford us a level of safety and protection in the communities we live in. Tonight I lost a Brother in Christ and a brother in service. The family of first responders in Nicholas County hurts tonight. ThinBlueLine #LODD #FirstResponders” Former State Senator Gregory Boso

UPDATE (June 3, 2022, at 9:19 p.m.): There is no longer an active scene in Birch River.

Sources say the two suspects are no longer a threat.

Sources say the two officers shot are Nicholas County deputies. They are currently being evaluated at WVU Summersville Regional Medical Center.

There is a highly active police presence at CAMC General Hospital in Charleston. It is a trauma hospital, and victims are often flown there if their condition worsens.

BIRCH RIVER, WV (WOWK) — 13 News has confirmed that two officers have been shot in Nicholas County.

Sources tell us there is an active shootout in the Birch River area between officers and some people in a camper.

They say there is an active shootout, and they are advising people to avoid U.S. Route 19 in the Birch River area.

13 News has a crew on its way to the scene, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.