UPDATE: Abducted Marion County girl found unharmed in Texas; father arrested

UPDATE (August 1, 2019):

PECOS, TEXAS – The 4-year-old Marion County girl who was reported abducted through an Amber Alert on July 22 was found unharmed in Texas, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshal’s Office.

The United States Marshals Service, Northern District of West Virginia announced on Thursday afternoon that Gracelynn June Scritchfield was found in Pecos, Texas at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Marshals said that during the recovery, Scritchfield’s biological father, 26-year-old Arlie Edward Hetrick III, a.k.a. Trey was apprehended on federal and state warrants by Deputy U.S. Marshals from the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force based upon a lead which was communicated by U.S. Marshal investigators in Clarksburg.

The assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Service was solicited by West Virginia State Police in Marion County following the Amber Alert.

“Deputy U.S. Marshals from the Clarksburg office have worked diligently alongside the West Virginia State Police to locate this at risk child and bring the perpetrator to justice. We are pleased to announce the child appears to be in good health and has been turned over to child protective services,” said Alex P. Neville Sr., Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal for Northern West Virginia.

The release stated that Hetrick will be lodged at the Reeves County, Texas jail on the West Virginia warrant pending presentation to a local judicial officer.

UPDATE (July 30, 2019):

Reports that Gracelynn June Scritchfield and Arlie Edward Hetrick III were spotted in Arizona are false, according to West Virginia State Police. It has not been confirmed that Scritchfield nor Arlie Edward Hetrick III have been seen or located.

Police said to this date there have been no updates to their whereabouts.

UPDATE:

According to an article from Missing Kids, the vehicle was last seen on Interstate 40 near Holbrook, Arizona on July 17.

ORIGINAL (July 22, 2019):

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The West Virginia Emergency Management Agency has issued a child abduction emergency bulletin for Marion County.

According to the bulletin, a girl was abducted from Fairmont.

West Virginia State Police are looking for 4-year-old Gracelynn June Scritchfield. She is white, 3-feet tall and 35 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Scritchfield was last seen at 785 Husky Highway, and she is believed to be in extreme danger.

The girl was last seen wearing summer clothing. There is no specific description of what she was wearing.

Authorities are advising that the girl was likely abducted by her biological father, Arlie Edward Hetrick III, a.k.a. Trey. Hetrick is 26-years-old and white. He is 5’9″ tall and approximately 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

The pair may be traveling in a 2001 gold Subaru Forester with West Virginia license plate number 1TH 163.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Scritchfield is asked to call West Virginia State Police in Fairmont at 304-367-2850.