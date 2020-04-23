UPDATE: Browns officially announce signing of Karl Joseph

UPDATE: The Cleveland Browns have officially announced the signing of Karl Joseph, their thirteenth addition to the squad this offseason.

OFFICIAL: Welcome to Cleveland, Karl Joseph!



Joseph gives us a hard hitter and experience at safety » https://t.co/2WEpATMXbl pic.twitter.com/a4jN8Ue3IM — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 13, 2020

ORIGINAL STORY: One former Mountaineer heavy-hitter is heading back east.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, safety Karl Joseph is joining the Cleveland Browns on a one-year contract after spending four seasons with the Oakland Raiders.

As a first-round pick for the Raiders in 2016, the West Virginia alumnus left a mark on the squad’s secondary as a hard-hitting defender. He totaled 236 tackles in Oakland, while also forcing 7 turnovers (4 interceptions and 3 fumble recoveries). However similar to his college career, injuries limited his time on the field, ending his tenure in the Golden State with just nine appearances in 2019.

Former #Raiders safety Karl Joseph is signing with the #Browns, source said. It’s a 1-year deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2020

Joseph will bring depth and experience to Cleveland’s secondary, which was ranked No. 22 in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.