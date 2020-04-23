UPDATE: Browns officially announce signing of Karl Joseph

UPDATE: The Cleveland Browns have officially announced the signing of Karl Joseph, their thirteenth addition to the squad this offseason.
ORIGINAL STORY: One former Mountaineer heavy-hitter is heading back east.
According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, safety Karl Joseph is joining the Cleveland Browns on a one-year contract after spending four seasons with the Oakland Raiders.
As a first-round pick for the Raiders in 2016, the West Virginia alumnus left a mark on the squad’s secondary as a hard-hitting defender. He totaled 236 tackles in Oakland, while also forcing 7 turnovers (4 interceptions and 3 fumble recoveries). However similar to his college career, injuries limited his time on the field, ending his tenure in the Golden State with just nine appearances in 2019.
Joseph will bring depth and experience to Cleveland’s secondary, which was ranked No. 22 in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.