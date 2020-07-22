Update: Missing 14-year-old boy found in Hampshire County was murdered, police say

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — A 14-year-old boy from Connecticut who was found dead in West Virginia was murdered, according to the results of an autopsy report revealed Tuesday.

The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office said Johnathan “Johnny” Adams was found on July 18, 2020 after he was reported missing nearly a week prior.

“This investigation was difficult and complicated for various reasons,” the sheriff’s office said, “but we are confident this was an isolated incident.”

According to our previous report, police said they have a suspect for his death. Authorities say the investigation is still active. Multiple agencies assisted in the case.

