Update: 10/21/2023, 4:40 p.m.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — According to an update from the West Virginia State Police, Valerie Whittaker has been found safe and is now with her family.

Original: 10/19/2023, 8:28 p.m.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Troopers from the West Virginia State Police (WVSP) are searching for a woman from Hinton who they say was last seen in the Beckley area and could be in north central West Virginia.

Valerie Whittaker

According to a release from the WVSP, Valerie Whittaker, 41, of Hinton was last seen during the early morning on Sunday, Oct. 8. at the McDonalds on Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley. Whittaker’s sister told troopers that she was supposed to catch a Greyhound bus in Beckley on the same day and that nobody has heard from her since.

Troopers did not specify where the bus was going but Greyhound’s website shows that it runs routes from Beckley to parts of north central West Virginia.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, a state trooper received a call for a welfare check at a residence in Hinton where he attempted to locate Whittaker but was unsuccessful.

The West Virginia State Police is actively investigating this case as a missing person investigation and Whittaker has been entered into the NCIC system as a missing person.

Anyone with information on Whittaker’s location is encouraged to call 304-466-2800.