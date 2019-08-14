Breaking News
Update on Belmont County Cracker Plant

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

It was brought on by comments made by the President when he visited the cracker facility in Monaca, PA on Tuesday.

President Trump said this region sits on top of what he called the greatest treasure on the planet.

And many local officials say this potential Belmont County site will help the area utilize that treasure.

Commissioners say they hope to hear something soon

“Things are still moving along. We haven’t talked to them in a little while . I’m sure we will get an update here in the very near future but things seem to be progressing in a positive direction and like I said we are still optimistic that we will have a positive announcement here in the near future.”

Josh Meyer, Belmont County Commissioner

Commissioner Meyer says this is a $10-million dollar project with lots of moving parts.

They want to make sure everything is in place before making a final decision.

