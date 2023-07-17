UPDATE: July 17, 2023 @ 9:30 PM | COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia State Police have released an update on the suspect in the officer-involved shooting.

According to a release sent out by Captain Maddy, at around 7:00 p.m., Scott O’Brien was found running along a woodline near a church off Independence Road in Coal City.

Troopers pursued O’Brien who they confirmed was still armed. O’Brien refused to follow Troopers’ verbal commands to drop his weapon.

Troopers used lethal force to stop O’Brien. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing, stick with us for updates.

UPDATE: July 17, 2023 @ 2:30 PM | COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) — Coal City Road and Independence Road in the Coal City area are completely shutdown while law enforcement search for Scott Arthur O’Brien.

The road closure comes after the suspect’s jeep was found. O’Brien is accused of shooting a WV State Trooper in the elbow during a traffic stop at the Dollar General in the Midway area of Raleigh County.

Traffic is completely stopped in the surrounding area.

Details remain limited.

Stick with us while we continue to provide more updates.

MIDWAY, WV (WVNS) — A suspect is on the loose after a trooper was reportedly shot in the arm Monday morning, July 17, 2023.

According to the West Virginia State Police, while carrying out a routine traffic stop at the Dollar General in the Midway area of Raleigh County, the suspect, believed to be Scott Arthur O’Brien, of Ohio, shot the responding Trooper in the elbow.

After the shooting, O’Brien drove off in his white Jeep Grand Cherokee with the plate number 68H949. The direction he is travelling is unknown.

O’Brien’s car reportedly has damage on the driver’s side A pillar, hood and fender near the rear view mirror.

Anyone with any information on the location of the Jeep or O’Brien is asked to contact WVSP Beckley Detachment at (304) 256-6700.

Stick with us for more updates on the shooting investigation.