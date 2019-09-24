UPDATE: Wellsburg Brilliant Bridge

BRILLIANT, Ohio (WTRF)

The Wellsburg – Brilliant Bridge is starting to form!

Residents can see multiple things forming on the Ohio side!

Right now on the West Virginia side they are still working on the temporary trestle.

On the Ohio side you can see a pier that is completed and they are working on the temporary trestle which helps to build pier two and three which is in the water and you will see those forming soon.

“And then there will be a bridge that goes over top of Ohio Route 7 and then on the left side you’ll see us constructing a fill there. That fill will allow the abutment for the Ohio 7 bridge that actually ties in with 3rd street there in Brilliant.” Joe Juszczak – Acting District Engineer

The bridge itself is on schedule but they are having a little bit of trouble on the wall issue on the West Virginia side.

The projected completion date is still set for around November 2021.