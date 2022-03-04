UPDATE (3/4/2022 10:33 a.m.):

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A woman has been charged with murder following a shooting investigation in Morgantown.

Tracy Hamby

On Mar. 3, officers with the Morgantown Police Department were dispatched for a domestic dispute taking place at a residence on Van Gilder Avenue in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived, they made contact with a victim, Matthew Vaughn, 32, of Charleston, who had “a gunshot wound to the shoulder area,” officers said.

Officers also located a woman identified as Tracey Hamby, 47, of Suffolk, Virginia, who was “the person who shot [Vaughn],” and Hamby “later admitted to shooting [Vaughn] with the firearm,” according to the complaint.

While officers were on scene, Vaughn “died as a result of the gunshot wound,” officers said.

Hamby has been charged with second-degree murder. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail without bond.

ORIGINAL (3/3/2022, 9:11 p.m.):

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – One man is dead following a shooting incident on March 3 in Morgantown.

It happened shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release from the Morgantown Police Department.

Officers answered a call of a reported shooting along Van Gilder Avenue. When officers arrived, they found that a man had been shot, the release explains.

That man died on scene.

The police department said it has identified a suspect in the shooting. Detectives are questioning that person.

The police department has not released any further information about this incident.