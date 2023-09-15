WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — – Dennis Terrell Evans Jr, 35, was arrested Friday afternoon by the U.S. Marshals Service Northern District of West Virginia, according to a press release from the law enforcement agency.

The Wheeling Police Department requested that the U.S. Marshals Service – Mountain State Fugitive Task Force assist in locating Evans.

Evans was the primary suspect in an Attempted Murder Investigation on Wheeling lsland in July 2023.

Wheeling Police were sent to the area of Fink Street on the south end of Wheeling Island Friday, July 28, around 6:48 a.m. The report was a woman down in a yard off of Fink Street.

Arriving officers found a partially clothed woman lying in the yard with obvious facial injuries, and unconscious. The Wheeling Fire Department transported the woman to Wheeling Hospital then she was life flighted to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

Wheeling police say the woman has now been identified and is still recovering from her injuries. They say she is now in stable condition.

Suspect in Wheeling Island malicious assault incident still at large

Evans has been charged with Strangulation, Wanton Endangerment involving a Firearm, and Burglary.

Evans also had a parole violation due to previous charges stemming from an incident in Marion County, West Virginia that include Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Wanton Endangerment involving a Firearm and Conspiracy to commit a Felony.

Deputy U.S. Marshals received information that Evans was in the Cadiz, Ohio area in Harrison County.

After canvassing the area, Deputies located the suspect vehicle registered to Evans’ father in-law, who was allegedly assisting Evans evade arrest.

During the arrest, Evans refused to surrender, and fled into a wooded area, after a half mile pursuit, Evans was taken into custody. Following his arrest, a search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of a loaded Beretta 9mm handgun.

Other agencies assisting in the arrest of Evans include Harrison and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Departments.

The US Marshals Service is the federal government’s primary agency for fugitive investigations. Nationwide, 60 local task forces are dedicated to violent crime reduction by locating and apprehending wanted criminals. These task forces also serve as the central point for agencies to share information on fugitive matters