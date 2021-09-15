‘V’ lanyard or no admittance to Wheeling’s Soup Kitchen

To-go meals are being given to the unvaccinated

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling is not allowing anyone into the building without a ‘V’ on their lanyard.

Wheeling’s Soup Kitchen has already helped 300 people get vaccinated. The staff at the kitchen would drive homeless to The Highlands to get their shots, but now they are offering it right on site.

To enter the dining hall, you must show proof of vaccination.

However, the kitchen is still giving out to-go meals to anyone who is unvaccinated.

That’s my vaccination card, that when people come in they show proof of vaccination. Becky Shilling-Rodocker, Executive Director of the Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling

Wheeling Health Right comes every other Wednesday to give out vaccinations, and the Kroger Pharmacy in Warwood also dishes out doses.

We’ve vaccinated here less than 20 but I have a feeling that in the next couple of weeks we’re going to be doing quite a few because of the non-admittance into the building. Cindy Wade, RN at Wheeling Health Right

The executive director hopes this will encourage more patrons, who show up to the kitchen’s door for meals, to get the COVID shot that is being given in a side-room.

“The staff all got COVID last October and it was one of the worst two weeks of our lives. We all agreed on that. Because we’ve lived through it, we know how horrible of a disease it is and if we can do something about it, we’re trying our hardest. But we understand that people do have their own right to their opinions and we respect them and make sure they still get food.” Becky Shilling-Rodocker, Executive Director of the Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling

They respect exemptions and are making sure no one goes hungry, vaccinated or not.