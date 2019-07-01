VA van drivers in Brooke and Hancock Counties funding is no more

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

The funding for the Veterans Administration transport program in Brooke and Hancock Counties is no more as of July 1st.

The drivers were receiving $75 dollars a trip to take Veterans up to the VA Hospital in Pittsburgh.

So Robert Cheek who is a VA van driver went to the Brooke County Commission Meeting to see what they could do to help out.

For the month of July, Cheek says he will continue to drive without pay.

Cheek says they are really trying to find someone to be their financial partner for this program.

And with the help of Brooke and Hancock County Commissioners things are in the works to find that funding.

Some of the places they are looking at are Helping Heroes in Ohio County and the American Legion in Follansbee.

Commissioner A.J. Thomas says this program is so important that in some cases it’s a matter of life and death for the Veterans.

Thomas also says they are more than willing to help out.

