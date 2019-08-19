Valley Grove VFD’s trailer is missing

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

The Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department trailer is missing.

Over the weekend officials parked the trailer outside due to an event at the firehouse on Friday.

On Saturday morning the staff noticed that is wasn’t where they parked it.

They realized it was in fact stolen and they reported it the Ohio County Sheriff’s Department.

Their first thought was to contact people to see if someone had borrowed it for the weekend with no luck.

This trailer is a huge asset to the VFD and has many uses and Officials say they need it back ASAP.

Chief Himrod says if you happen to see the trailer or come in contact with someone that might have it please contact the Ohio County Sheriff’s Department at 304-234-3606.